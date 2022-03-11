Burnley defender Nathan Collins backs team-mates for international call!

The former Brentford defender, who faces his former club at the weekend, has gone three years without an invite to St George's Park, when called upon for a couple of European Championship qualifiers.

The 29-year-old, with 70 league appearances and four goals for the Bees, was an unused substitute as the Three Lions scored 10 goals in Group A games against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Tarkowski's two caps for his country came in 2018, starting with his debut against Italy at Wembley Stadium and followed by victory over Switzerland at Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Nathan Collins of Burnley runs with the ball from Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor on March 05, 2022 in Burnley, England.

Gareth Southgate is set to name his latest squad next week, with friendlies against the Swiss and the Ivory Coast on the horizon, and Collins is backing his team-mate for a recall.

The ex-Stoke City defender said: "Yes, 100%. I think he's unbelievable. Some of the things he does in training are ridiculous. He's top class, on the ball, and defending.

"I think he should be a part of that conversation, but he'll be concentrating on the game on Saturday, he won't be thinking about that at the moment. Personally, though, I think he should be.

"He's really good, he's always on it, and that's something to learn from. He's always on it, he's always trying his best, and he's always showing what he can do in training."

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: James Tarkowski of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 01, 2022 in Burnley, England.

Nick Pope's recent performances have also warranted recognition internationally, according to the Republic of Ireland defender. The 29-year-old goalkeeper — who made history with England when keeping clean sheets in his first six internationals — has been in excellent form for the Clarets.

The two-time Player of the Year at Turf Moor, who has kept seven clean sheets in the Premier League this term, hasn't been involved at that level since a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Poland almost a year ago.

Southgate was in the stands as Pope kept out England captain Harry Kane during a 1-0 win against Spurs late last month. "I believe so as well," said Collins.

"Some of the saves he pulls off are absolutely ridiculous. He's top class and without him there could be a lot more goals going in. He's unbelievable and he shows that in every game he plays as well."