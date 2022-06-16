Burnley defender Connor Roberts expects an exciting time under Vincent Kompany

Kompany was finally confirmed as Sean Dyche’s successor on Tuesday after leaving Anderlecht by mutual consent last month in late May.

The Belgian is looking forward to the challenge, following the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship, and Wales international Roberts anticipates a number of new faces at Turf Moor.

He said: “We do need to add and I’m sure Vincent will have his targets.

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 11: Connor Roberts of Wales is challenged by Yannick Carrasco of Belgium during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 4 match between Wales and Belgium at Cardiff City Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“Hopefully he’s got contacts from Man City, and other places he’s been, to bring in players that maybe before wouldn’t have been that interested in joining Burnley.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Burnley fan. Obviously it was disappointing to get relegated, but there’s going to be lots of changes. So exciting times.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a month and he’s in the building now.

“I can’t wait to get back there to see what the future holds for myself, him and the team.

“To have someone like that as a manager, who was a colossus back in the day… he is going to pass that on and get us to do that for him.”

He added: “It’s going to be all hands on deck to bring players in over the next few weeks.

"We’ve got players left who are more than capable of being right up there next season. But the Championship is hard to judge.