Burnley complete loan move for Southampton winger Nathan Tella

Burnley have completed a season-long loan deal for Southampton winger Nathan Tella.

Thursday, 11th August 2022, 6:30 pm

And the 23-year-old has signed in time to be eligible to face Watford at Vicarage Road on Friday night.

Tella made only 14 Premier League appearances last season, four fewer than the previous season, when he also scored his first top flight goal against Fulham in May 2021.

And he was not in the squad for the opening day defeat at Spurs.

Eligible for England and Nigeria, Tella grew up in Stevenage, and spent 10 years with Arsenal, joining the Saints in 2017 after trials with Reading and Norwich City.

Under contract until the summer of 2025, signing a new three and a half year deal in January this year, Saints were happy to let him out on loan to further his development, and he will wear the number 23 shirt vacated by Erik Pieters.

