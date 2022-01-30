Burnley closing in on deal for Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst

The Netherlands striker vhad a look around Gawthorpe on Thursday https://www.burnleyexpress.net/sport/football/clarets-target-wout-weghorst-visits-training-ground-3546141, before returning to Germany on Friday, where he trained individually in the morning session at Wolfsburg, and sat out the afternoon session.

Talks have continued, and, while the club are yet to comment on the matter, transfer don Fabrizio Romano has tweeted: "Burnley have reached full agreement with Wolfsburg for Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. Fee will be around €15m add ons included, personal terms agreed too. Medical expected today."

Wolfsburg have had a bid accepted for FC Copenhagen striker Jonas Wind, as they look for a a replacement for Weghorst.

Wout Weghorst

Weghorst would replace Chris Wood, who left for Newcastle United after the Magpies activated his £25million release clause.