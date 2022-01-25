Burnley closing in on deal for Croatian forward - report

Mislav Orsic

According to The Telegraph, the club have agreed "the structure" of a £7m deal for the Croatian, as they look to add more craft and quality in the final third.

We have asked the club and Orsic's agent for comment.

As reported in Express Sport earlier today, the club's intention was to bring in two or three players in January, before the Chris Wood sale, with Burnley spreading the net further than previously.

The club, and chairman Alan Pace, are working hard behind the scenes and were hopeful of landing one or two new faces this week, deals which would appease the fan base, as well as bolster the squad, if they can get those transfers done before 11-59 p.m. on Monday.

Oršić, 29, netted a hat-trick against Spurs in the Europa League last March, and the winner against West Ham in the same competition this season,