Burnley close to making Vincent Kompany announcement

There could be an announcement over the weekend, or early next week, three weeks after the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League, and eight weeks from the departure of Sean Dyche.

The delay has been down to work permit issues for the Belgian and some of his backroom staff - Kompany could be reunited with set piece coach and video analyst Eliot Tybebo, personal assistant Rodyse Munienge, coach Floribert Ngalula and physical coach Bram Geers, who were all close to the head coach in Brussels.

Work permit issues, however, have been no barrier for Welshmen Simon Davies and Craig Bellamy, who are expected to link up again with Kompany.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany pictured during a soccer match between Club Brugge KV and RSC Anderleht, Sunday 22 May 2022 in Brugge, on the sixth and last day of the Champions' play-offs of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO KURT DESPLENTER (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Davies left his role as Manchester City’s Head of Adademy Coaching to join Kompany at Anderlecht in 2019, and took over managerial duties for a spell as Kompany focused on the playing side for the remainder of that season.

Davies - a member of Manchester United’s class of 92 - spent nine years at City as part of the coaching staff, in which time he also replaced Patrick Vieira as Elite Development coach.

Former Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool forward Bellamy played at City with Kompany, and joined him as Under 21 coach at Anderlecht in 2019, before being promoted to assistant manager, for nine games, before leaving the position in September last year to deal with mental health issues.

Kompany has attracted interest from Nice, who finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season, but the club remain confident of rubber stamping his appointment, and getting to work on trying to bounce back to the Premier League.

Kompany has been keen for the club to begin working on recruitment targets on his behalf, with a loan switch for City centre back England Under 21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis a deal that could happen, although I understand a similar move for fellow Blue Tommy Doyle, who spent time at Hamburg and Cardiff last season, is less likely.