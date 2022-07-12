Burnley centre back Nathan Collins set for Wolves medical - report

John Percy of the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday evening that the Clarets’ Republic of Ireland international centre back was closing in on a £20.5m switch to Molineux, and the the 21-year-old appears to be edging towards completing a return to the Premier League.

Collins was signed from Stoke City for an initial £12m fee last June – rising to what would have been in excess of the club record outlay of £15m with add ons.

However, it looks like the former Cherry Orchard youngster will leave Turf Moor without triggering those, after making 19 Premier League appearances, scoring twice.

LODZ, POLAND - JUNE 14: Vitaliy Mykolenko of Ukraine has a shot on goal whilst under pressure from Nathan Collins of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA Nations League - League B Group 1 match between Ukraine and Republic of Ireland at LKS Stadium on June 14, 2022 in Lodz, Poland. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

He will become the most expensive Irish player in history, eclipsing currently the €23m which Liverpool paid Spurs for Robbie Keane in 2008.

Wolves have been monitoring the centre back's situation since Burnley's return to the Championship was confirmed in May.