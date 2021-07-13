Burnley centre back agrees Championship move
Burnley centre back Jimmy Dunne has joined Championship side QPR for an undisclosed fee.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:17 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:18 pm
Dunne decided his future lied away from Turf Moor after coming to the end of his contract, and, with his age - 23 - and the fact Burnley offered him fresh terms, the club were entitled to compensation.
Dunne, who spent five years at the club after leaving Manchester United, has signed a three-year deal with the Rs, with the option of a further 12 months.
He made seven first-team appearances for the Clarets – scoring on his Premier League debut against Leicester City last September.
The former Republic of Ireland U21 international enjoyed loan spells while with Burnley at AFC Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town.