Burnley produced a gritty display to earn their first victory of the season last night in a dramatic Carabao Cup second round win against Nottingham Forest.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Zeki Amdouni came off the bench to strike at the death as Vincent Kompany’s men won 1-0 to set up a third round tie with Salford City.

Here’s how the Clarets rated:

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley celebrates with Wilson Odobert of Burnley after scoring the team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

1. Passion

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley celebrates with Wilson Odobert of Burnley after scoring the team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk

Distributed well and helped calm things down during the dying moments, claiming crosses and helping wind the clock down.

2. Arijanet Muric - 8/10

Distributed well and helped calm things down during the dying moments, claiming crosses and helping wind the clock down. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Forced off early with a knock, albeit it didn’t look too serious. Had recycled the ball well to help the build-up play.

3. Vitinho - 6/10

Forced off early with a knock, albeit it didn’t look too serious. Had recycled the ball well to help the build-up play. Photo: Nathan Stirk

A confident and composed display. Produced one or two important covering tackles. Saw plenty of the ball near his own goal but always dealt with it well.

4. Dara O'Shea - 8/10

A confident and composed display. Produced one or two important covering tackles. Saw plenty of the ball near his own goal but always dealt with it well. Photo: Nathan Stirk

