Burnley produced a gritty display to earn their first victory of the season last night in a dramatic Carabao Cup second round win against Nottingham Forest.
Here’s how the Clarets rated:
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Zeki Amdouni of Burnley celebrates with Wilson Odobert of Burnley after scoring the team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Arijanet Muric - 8/10
3. Vitinho - 6/10
4. Dara O'Shea - 8/10
