Burnley bottom of the pile after Newcastle and Norwich pick up points

Joao Pedro celebrates his equaliser at Newcastle

But the Clarets are not as far adrift of safety as they could have been, after their home clash with Leicester City was postponed due to Covid cases and injuries within the Burnley camp.

With Chris Wood making his Newcastle debut after completing his £25m switch from Burnley on Thursday morning, the Magpies thought they had leapfrogged Watford with victory at St James' Park, after a goal from Allan Saint-Maximin early in the second half.

Joao Pedro's late leveller, however, means Burnley are now just a point adrift of the Toon Army,with three games in hand, and three behind the Hornets, with two games in hand - with Claudio Ranieri's side due to travel to Turf Moor in a huge game on Tuesday night.

Norwich also climbed above Burnley with a surprise 2-1 win at home to Everton, which included an own goal from former Claret Michael Keane, leaving the Canaries two points above the Clarets, having played four games more.