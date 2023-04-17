With promotion sealed, and the title a case of 'when' rather than 'if', it is the perfect time for those on the periphery to continue their development.

One of those hoping to prove his potential in the handful of fixtures remaining is summer signing Scott Twine, who made only his second league start for the Clarets in the stalemate at Reading.

The 23-year-old arrived with plenty of promise, having earned the tag of the EFL League One Player of the Season last term, on the back of scoring 20 goals for MK Dons, only for injury to delay his start.

Burnley's Scott Twine The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Reading v Burnley - Saturday 15th April 2023 - Select Car Leasing Stadium - Reading

After his cameo on the opening day against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium, the ex-Swindon Town midfielder wasn't seen again until the victory over QPR as the campaign resumed following the World Cup break.

“We’re just looking for growth in a player like him," said Kompany. "He was in League One last year so we’re just looking for growth and I think you could see already. The end of the season is still exciting for us.

“There’s plenty to look forward to and we’d love these guys to be the heroes as well when the big games come. We’ve got another five games and any game from now until the end of the season could be the one game where we win the league.”

Kompany wants to go out with a bang this season, and finish with silverware, but he wants to give the group the chance to play their part in the final run in.

Burnley's Scott Twine (right) takes a shot at goal despite the attentions of Reading's Jeff Hendrick (left) The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Reading v Burnley - Saturday 15th April 2023 - Select Car Leasing Stadium - Reading

The Manchester City legend, who was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, made six changes for the clash in Berkshire, and he's likely to mix things up again when they travel to Rotherham United's New York City Stadium.

And Twine, who was one of the stand-out performers at the Select Car Stadium at the weekend as the Clarets sought the breakthrough against the resilient Royals, could be given the nod once again.

Kompany, 37, continued: "It's about consistency and being patient. It was a very positive performance for him and physically I think he made some interesting steps. He's a talented player.

"Unfortunately he doesn't score. If you tally up the amount of shots he had today - it's probably far more than any other player on the pitch - but we know he can score.