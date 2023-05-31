Burnley boss Vincent Kompany sweeps up another award win alongside Man City, Plymouth Argyle & Leyton Orient men

The 37-year-old can now add the LMA’s Championship manager of the year award to the EFL gong he won earlier this month.

It comes after he led the Clarets to the Championship league title, losing just three league games all season and collecting 101 points.

The Belgian collected the trophy from Roy Hodgson at a swanky awards’ evening on Tuesday night.

“The players have done it and the staff have been relentless,” Kompany said on stage.

“I can still relate to the players, I feel connected to what they are going through.

“I make mistakes and don't see myself as the finished article. You make mistakes and learn. But I'm pretty pleased with where I am today.”

Kompany received the award at Tuesday night's LMA event

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom, Luton Town's play-off winning coach Rob Edwards and Mark Robins of Coventry City were all nominated.

Kompany’s former boss Pep Guardiola swept up two awards, winning the overall manager of the season and the Premier League manager of the season in recognition of his third straight title win with Manchester City.

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher and Leyton Orient chief Richie Wellens were the winners in League One and Two respectively.