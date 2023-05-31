News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany sweeps up another award win alongside Man City, Plymouth Argyle & Leyton Orient men

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has received further recognition for his hugely successful first season at Turf Moor.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 31st May 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Read More
‘Taking over the world’: Burnley boss Vincent Kompany praised by former Manchest...

The 37-year-old can now add the LMA’s Championship manager of the year award to the EFL gong he won earlier this month.

It comes after he led the Clarets to the Championship league title, losing just three league games all season and collecting 101 points.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Belgian collected the trophy from Roy Hodgson at a swanky awards’ evening on Tuesday night.

“The players have done it and the staff have been relentless,” Kompany said on stage.

“I can still relate to the players, I feel connected to what they are going through.

“I make mistakes and don't see myself as the finished article. You make mistakes and learn. But I'm pretty pleased with where I am today.”

Kompany received the award at Tuesday night's LMA eventKompany received the award at Tuesday night's LMA event
Kompany received the award at Tuesday night's LMA event
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom, Luton Town's play-off winning coach Rob Edwards and Mark Robins of Coventry City were all nominated.

Kompany’s former boss Pep Guardiola swept up two awards, winning the overall manager of the season and the Premier League manager of the season in recognition of his third straight title win with Manchester City.

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher and Leyton Orient chief Richie Wellens were the winners in League One and Two respectively.

Kompany has been linked with a number of managerial vacancies in recent months, but Burnley fans were delighted when he put pen to paper on a new five-year contract earlier this month, keeping him at Turf Moor until the summer of 2028.

Related topics:BurnleyTurf MoorMan CityLeyton Orient