The Clarets moved another step closer to a Premier League return as their 3-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at Turf Moor was bolstered by the Blades' defeat at home to play-off hopefuls Luton Town.

Middlesbrough continued to apply the pressure in their push for automatic promotion with an impressive 3-1 triumph away at Swansea City, though Michael Carrick's men remain 17 points adrift of the leaders with just 10 games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're still not counting, but it's good," insisted Kompany. "We played against a team that has got something to fight for at the moment and we saw how difficult that was against Blackpool. Therefore, I'm very happy with the result and everything we did in the game today."

Burnley's Nathan Tella (right) celebrates with team-mate Vitinho after scoring his side's second goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Wigan Athletic - Saturday 11th March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Nathan Tella got the ball rolling in the 14th minute when getting on the end of Anass Zaroury's cross and glancing a header beyond Latics goalkeeper Ben Amos.

The visitors, who are bottom of the table and six points adrift of safety, were reduced to 10 men just before the half-hour mark when Omar Rekik was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tella grabbed his second of the afternoon, and his fourth headed goal of the campaign, with an effort from close range once Jordan Beyer had intuitively flicked Zaroury's corner into the six-yard box.

It was the Southampton star's 14th league goal of the season as he ended a run of six games without one. Kompany said: "It's very difficult to stand out because there are that many players who have stood out for us this season.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany strides towards the dressing room at the final whistle The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Wigan Athletic - Saturday 11th March 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"He's definitely showing signs of improvement to his game. If you look at the Nathan Tella we got through the door at the very beginning of the season, to the things he does now, he's slowly getting to a level where he's fulfilling some of his potential. In my opinion he's still got a long way to go, but it's exciting to work with a player like him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tim Cahill made a career out of it [headed goals]. It's about timing and the quality of deliveries. He positions himself very well between defenders and he doesn't try to go and fight. Usually those balls dip in-between the two defenders, which gives him a chance. He did really well with those."

Lyle Foster, who replaced Ashley Barnes just after the hour, then got off the mark for the Clarets with a brilliant first-time finish from fellow substitute Michael Obafemi's lay-off.