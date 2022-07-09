Though there is still some way to go before a deal is completed, the Clarets are confident of landing their target.
The 26-year-old was absent from his side's training camp in Horst on Friday, which fuelled speculation of a move to Turf Moor.
Cullen, an international team-mate of Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins, was taken to Belgium by Vincent Kompany in the summer of 2020 following 15 years with boyhood club West Ham United.
Sean Dyche's successor had insinuated that he wouldn't be making a move for any of his former players — when addressing the press at the Arthur Bellamy Media Centre at Gawthorpe last month.
He had said: “At the moment, I don’t think about getting players from Anderlecht. I don’t want to harm my former club. That is far from my intention.”
However, it seems that Cullen will be announced as the Manchester City legend's sixth signing at the club, following on from the captures of Scott Twine, Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Samuel Bastien.
The Irishman, who previously had loan spells in England with Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic, made 55 appearances in the Belgian First Division A and added a handful of outings in the Europa Conference League last term.
Speaking about the 2019 League One play-off winner during his time in charge at Lotto Park, Kompany had said: “He is never named the man of the match but he is the most popular in the squad.
“Those who admire him the most for his work-rate are his teammates. He has only one thing in mind – the team. If the team wins, it is because he did a lot of jobs that the others could not do.”
Anderlecht, who purchased the player for £500,000, are believed to be holding out for more than €2m for Cullen, who still has a year to run on his contract.