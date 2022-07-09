Though there is still some way to go before a deal is completed, the Clarets are confident of landing their target.

The 26-year-old was absent from his side's training camp in Horst on Friday, which fuelled speculation of a move to Turf Moor.

Cullen, an international team-mate of Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins, was taken to Belgium by Vincent Kompany in the summer of 2020 following 15 years with boyhood club West Ham United.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - JUNE 08: Josh Cullen of Republic of Ireland battles for possession with Mykhailo Mudryk of Ukraine during the UEFA Nations League League B Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Ukraine at Aviva Stadium on June 08, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche's successor had insinuated that he wouldn't be making a move for any of his former players — when addressing the press at the Arthur Bellamy Media Centre at Gawthorpe last month.

He had said: “At the moment, I don’t think about getting players from Anderlecht. I don’t want to harm my former club. That is far from my intention.”

However, it seems that Cullen will be announced as the Manchester City legend's sixth signing at the club, following on from the captures of Scott Twine, Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Samuel Bastien.

The Irishman, who previously had loan spells in England with Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic, made 55 appearances in the Belgian First Division A and added a handful of outings in the Europa Conference League last term.

Anderlecht's Josh Cullen and Oostende's Cameron McGeehan fight for the ball during a soccer match between RSC Anderlecht and KV Oostende, Sunday 06 March 2022 in Anderlecht, Brussels, on day 30 of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking about the 2019 League One play-off winner during his time in charge at Lotto Park, Kompany had said: “He is never named the man of the match but he is the most popular in the squad.

“Those who admire him the most for his work-rate are his teammates. He has only one thing in mind – the team. If the team wins, it is because he did a lot of jobs that the others could not do.”