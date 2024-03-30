Burnley boss Vincent Kompany sent off following controversial Chelsea penalty and red card
The home side lead 1-0 at half-time courtesy of Cole Palmer’s spot-kick on the stroke of half-time.
Right-back Lorenz Assignon was also sent off for his role in the penalty, having been harshly adjudged to have fouled Mykhailo Mudryk inside the box.
Sprinting back to deal with a ball in behind, the Frenchman put his arm across the Ukrainian but otherwise barely made any contact with the Chelsea man.
But Darren England pointed straight to the spot and, despite the incident being checked by VAR, it wasn’t deemed to be a clear and obvious error.
Kompany was left visibly furious by the incident, baracking the fourth official and even having to be calmed down by members of his own coaching staff.
He was heard shouting “that’s never a foul” as well as other expletives, receiving a red card from England as a result.
It’s understood the Burnley boss will now not be permitted to hold his post-match interviews following his dismissal.
The Clarets have otherwise been holding their own in the game and managed to cause Chelsea plenty of problems in attack.
But a goal down with a man less, it’s likely to be a tough second-half for Kompany’s men.
