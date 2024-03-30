Burnley boss Vincent Kompany sent off following controversial Chelsea penalty and red card

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The home side lead 1-0 at half-time courtesy of Cole Palmer’s spot-kick on the stroke of half-time.

Right-back Lorenz Assignon was also sent off for his role in the penalty, having been harshly adjudged to have fouled Mykhailo Mudryk inside the box.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sprinting back to deal with a ball in behind, the Frenchman put his arm across the Ukrainian but otherwise barely made any contact with the Chelsea man.

But Darren England pointed straight to the spot and, despite the incident being checked by VAR, it wasn’t deemed to be a clear and obvious error.

Kompany was left visibly furious by the incident, baracking the fourth official and even having to be calmed down by members of his own coaching staff.

He was heard shouting “that’s never a foul” as well as other expletives, receiving a red card from England as a result.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, is shown a red card by Referee Darren England during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood the Burnley boss will now not be permitted to hold his post-match interviews following his dismissal.

The Clarets have otherwise been holding their own in the game and managed to cause Chelsea plenty of problems in attack.