Burnley boss Vincent Kompany responds to EFL investigation claims amid 'weakened team' accusations

Newspaper reports had suggested that the Championship leaders had landed themselves in hot water following accusations that their tinkering had impacted on the battle for survival at the bottom end of the division.

Huddersfield Town, at risk of relegation to League One, with the Terriers just a point above the Royals with a game in hand, are the reported complainants after their rivals picked up a point against the Clarets in Berkshire.

Kompany made six changes for the fixture at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, defenders Charlie Taylor and Ameen Al-Dakhil, midfielder Scott Twine, and forwards Manuel Benson and Lyle Foster all selected at the expense of Aro Muric, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen, Jack Cork, Josh Brownhill (injured) and Ashley Barnes.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Burnley at AESSEAL New York Stadium on April 18, 2023 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Amid claims that the table toppers could be docked points, or have a hefty fine imposed in light of their actions, Kompany said: “I think it’s a non-story. There’s not much to add. It’s wasted paper.

“I think it’s a distraction. It’s really nothing more than that and it’s a dogfight at the bottom of the league and I can understand that everybody is trying to gain an edge, but we’re not concerned with any of it.”

Stoke City boss Alex Neil also made an identical number of changes for his side's home game against bottom-of-the-table Wigan Athletic earlier this month.

The Latics won the game 1-0, courtesy of Will Keane's 54th minute finish, which provided the club with a glimmer of hope in their battle to beat the drop.

However, like the Clarets, the Potters' transformation fell within the EFL's guidelines, which state: "From the fourth Thursday in March, any team sheet for a League game should include at least 10 outfield players who featured on the team sheet for the League game before."