The Clarets stayed on track for an immediate return to the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Birmingham City at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening.

It was the sixth time in eight league games that the table-toppers had netted three or more goals and the fifth time in that sequence where each goal-scorer had been different.

Anass Zaroury, Connor Roberts and substitute Nathan Tella were those celebrating on this occasion as the league leaders restored their three-point advantage over Sheffield United and opened up an 11-point gap to Blackburn Rovers in third.

Burnley's Manager Vincent Kompany The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Birmingham City - Tuesday 27th December 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"It's crucial, in the time I've been coaching it's always been a shared responsibility, that's when it has been best," Kompany said. "Every player believes they can score, which is good.

"Three goals and a clean sheet, but they've got to carry on, and they know that those goals don't come easy. I don't think we have that luxury to have that type of arrogance about us.

"There's a lot of graft and at the end of it we get all types of goals, transitions, combinations, or set-pieces. It doesn't come easy so we've got to keep doing that."

Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw at St Andrews in October when Scott Hogan cancelled out Johann Berg Gudmundsson's second half opener in what had proved to be a tough test for the visitors.

Kompany recognised the challenges his side would face on this occasion, but he was pleased with how his players dealt with them on this occasion to register an eighth win in nine league games.

He concluded: "It was a game that I was, not worried about, but I knew there were a couple of challenges in this game that we had to manage better than we did when we went to Birmingham.

"Ultimately they hurt us when we went there with restart moments, a goal kick, a bit of a scrap and the ball goes for a throw in and then a corner or it is coming into the box, and tonight I thought the lads did really well at the simple things whether that was being in the right place or winning their duels.