Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on whether injured duo Nathan Tella and Hjalmar Ekdal will feature again this season

Burnley's leading scorer Nathan Tella could feature before the end of the season, says boss Vincent Kompany.

By Dan Black
Published 19th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

The Southampton ace, who is just one short of hitting the 20-goal marker in all competitions, missed the 2-2 draw against Rotherham United after being withdrawn in the stalemate at Reading just days earlier.

The 23-year-old was replaced by Darko Churlinov in the 18th minute at the home of the Royals after pulling up when chasing a stray pass.

Following the fixture at the New York Stadium on Tuesday night, Kompany confirmed that the ex-Arsenal academy star had suffered a minor muscle injury in his right leg.

Burnley's Nathan Tella receiving treatment The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Reading v Burnley - Saturday 15th April 2023 - Select Car Leasing Stadium - ReadingBurnley's Nathan Tella receiving treatment The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Reading v Burnley - Saturday 15th April 2023 - Select Car Leasing Stadium - Reading
“We’ll do our best to recover Nathan before the end of the season, it might only be one game though," confirmed the Manchester City legend.

"The only way I can categorise it, because I'm not the expert, is is it really bad or is it okay?

"It's not something that's going to leave damage, he's just got a small muscle injury and he'll be back fully fit hopefully before the end of the season. There is no damage."

Kompany, 37, also revealed that defender Hjalmar Ekdal has also been struggling with his own injury issues, which could potentially see the Swede miss the remainder of the season.

The centre back, who signed from Allsvenskan outfit Djurgaardens in January, has been absent from the 18-man matchday squad since the promotion-clinching victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Good Friday.

“You might not have known, but last week we had a little bit of an issue with Ekdal, so that’s why he hasn’t been involved in the squad," said Kompany. "I’m not wanting any other ideas to go around, so a bit unfortunate there, but we’re recovering [Josh] Brownhill soon and Jay Rodriguez.

"He [Hjalmar] is touch and go as well, I think it’s a little bit similar to Nathan.

“But the squad is in a good place.”

