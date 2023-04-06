Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on whether he finds Tottenham Hotspur links unsettling

The soon-to-be 37-year-old Burnley boss doesn't pay any attention to whispers of where he may or may not end up.

The ex-Manchester City centre back's name has been mentioned in conjunction with the post at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Antonio Conte's dismissal.

Kompany, who is closing in on his first piece of silverware as a coach, is one of the current favourites to succeed the Italian in North London, with some bookmakers offering odds of 7/1 for him to be at the helm at the start of next season.

Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany arrives for the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

“For me, no, no way," he said. "I really am not busy with that. I’m not occupied about anything like this. For the guys [the media] who have been here before, it’s not even something that I’m going to entertain discussing ever."

A total of 12 managers in the top flight have been given the boot this season, more than any other campaign in the competition's history, as Chelsea and Leicester City parted company with Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers, respectively, in quick succession.

Scott Parker (Bournemouth), Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea), Bruno Lages (Wolves), Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa), Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton), Frank Lampard (Everton), Jesse Marsch (Leeds), Nathan Jones (Southampton) and Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace) were others to have been previously relieved of their duties.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, who instigated the club's marvellous rise to the PL last season, and West Ham United manager David Moyes are also under fire and might yet be added to the list of casualties before the season is out.

Kompany, however, finds it all very 'trigger happy' and unlike any other industry. He said: “The key part about so many managers losing their jobs, I think in the end, the interesting question to ask is would any other business operate this way? What’s the logic for it in football?