Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on the value of experience ahead of Manchester United clash

Vincent Kompany admits he’s had to think “long and hard” about striking the right balance between fielding experienced players and young up-and-comers in his Burnley side.

The Clarets boss opted to go for the latter approach following their immediate return to the Premier League.

More experienced heads like Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill and Johann Gudmundsson, meanwhile, had to wait their turn.

Having lost their opening three games of the campaign, albeit challenging ones against Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham, Kompany has since relied more heavily on the aforementioned trio, with all three starting during last week’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

When asked about the importance of fielding experienced players in the top flight, Kompany said: “That’s definitely been something we’ve thought long and hard about.

“We had to stock up in talents and get in players who would give us the prospective to outgrow perhaps just struggling in the Premier League and going beyond that.

“But you also have to find the balance and in so many moments they’ve been important for us.”

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Josh Brownhill of Burnley runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Taylor hadn’t even featured in a match day squad in the league prior to his first appearance at the City Ground last week.

The 30-year-old repaid Kompany’s faith though, producing a man-of-the-match display during a game Burnley were unlucky not to win.

“We don’t have to talk too much about the names here. The players know they have a role and a duty for the team and for the club and when it’s their time, it’s their time,” Kompany said.

“Charlie was exemplary in what he did before that game and at the moment we called upon him he was ready in an outstanding manner.

“That’s something that is at the forefront of this club, because the players know the club is bigger. They know it’s important to always be ready.”

Another experienced head in Jay Rodriguez could also be handed his first league start of the season against Manchester United tonight in the absence of Lyle Foster.