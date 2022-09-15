Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on setbacks for Charlie Taylor and Darko Churlinov

The 22-year-old winger, who spent last season on loan in Germany, assisting champions Schalke 04’s reinstatement to the Bundesliga, confirmed on social media that he faced around two months out.

Given the EFL programme breaks off for a month for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in mid-November — following Burnley’s East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor — it means the Clarets will likely be without their summer signing until the Championship’s resumption on December 10th.

Kompany said: "It's not ideal. As you get him through his first few weeks, the players are starting to settle in, then you can have a bit of joy by introducing them to the team, but it's something we'll have to deal with.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Hamza Choudhury of Watford challenges Charlie Taylor of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"Our goal is to keep him learning and improving even though he's injured, though it's unfortunate that he's not going to be on the pitch for a while.”

The Burnley boss also confirmed that Charlie Taylor would be side-lined for this weekend’s visit of Bristol City after sustaining an injury in the 1-1 draw against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Taylor, who could return in time for the trip to South Wales when the Clarets take on Cardiff City, was replaced by Borussia Monchengladbach defender Jordan Beyer, who could now be handed his full debut against the Robins.

With news that Taylor’s injury wasn’t as serious as was first anticipated, Kompany said: "It's a double boost. We've got Jordan [Beyer] who came on and he's hungry to show what a player he can be.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Millwall at Turf Moor on August 30, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"On the other side as well we've got the international break, which I think for Charlie [Taylor] will just about give him enough time to come back. It's not too bad and that is good for us.”