Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on setbacks for Charlie Taylor and Darko Churlinov
Vincent Kompany described Darko Churlinov’s lengthy lay-off as ‘unfortunate’, but added that the North Macedonia international’s injury was something the management team would have to ‘deal with’.
The 22-year-old winger, who spent last season on loan in Germany, assisting champions Schalke 04’s reinstatement to the Bundesliga, confirmed on social media that he faced around two months out.
Given the EFL programme breaks off for a month for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in mid-November — following Burnley’s East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor — it means the Clarets will likely be without their summer signing until the Championship’s resumption on December 10th.
Kompany said: "It's not ideal. As you get him through his first few weeks, the players are starting to settle in, then you can have a bit of joy by introducing them to the team, but it's something we'll have to deal with.
"Our goal is to keep him learning and improving even though he's injured, though it's unfortunate that he's not going to be on the pitch for a while.”
The Burnley boss also confirmed that Charlie Taylor would be side-lined for this weekend’s visit of Bristol City after sustaining an injury in the 1-1 draw against Preston North End at Deepdale.
Taylor, who could return in time for the trip to South Wales when the Clarets take on Cardiff City, was replaced by Borussia Monchengladbach defender Jordan Beyer, who could now be handed his full debut against the Robins.
With news that Taylor’s injury wasn’t as serious as was first anticipated, Kompany said: "It's a double boost. We've got Jordan [Beyer] who came on and he's hungry to show what a player he can be.
"On the other side as well we've got the international break, which I think for Charlie [Taylor] will just about give him enough time to come back. It's not too bad and that is good for us.”
Scott Twine is also expected to sit this weekend’s fixture out once more as he builds his way back up to full fitness.