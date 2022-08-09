Burnley boss Vincent Kompany not rushing injured players

The Clarets go to Vicarage Road looking to maintain their unbeaten start, against a side who were relegated with them from the Premier League.

But while the Hornets have retained most of their key players, Burnley have had a a summer of churn like no other, with a dozen senior professionals departing, and 10 coming in, to date.

Kompany would like to add more, but he has also been frustrated with some niggles his squad have collected.

Shrewsbury v Burnley, 15th July 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Summer signing Scott Twine has not started either game so far, making a late cameo at Huddersfield Town – hitting the post with a free kick – before not making the 18 on Saturday against Luton.

Kompany has spoken about managing Twine’s workload as he steps up from MK Dons in League One, and he explained: “He has struggled a little bit since the beginning of pre-season, and I can't tell you exactly how many games he will be out for, but it is not a big one.

"It is just making sure he is 100% before he comes in.”And in the case of established squad player Jay Rodriguez, who has an unspecified problem, missing both games so far, Kompany added: “We will see, he is nearly back in training, but the weeks we have coming up, I won't rush people into the squad, and I am extremely careful with that.