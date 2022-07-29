Burnley boss Vincent Kompany "just dealing" with departures on eve of new season

But for Vincent Kompany, even in his brief time as a manager to date, it is something he is used to.

Dwight McNeil left on Wednesday to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Everton that could be worth £20m to Burnley, while Maxwel Cornet is also expected to leave, with West Ham a possible destination.

Kompany was able to joke about it on Wednesday at his pre-match press conference, as he was drowned out by the sound of a vehicle, saying: “That’s Maxwel there!”

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany speaks to the media at the press conference before the opening game against Huddersfield Town at Gawthorpe. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Asked how difficult is it not knowing who might be here after the transfer deadline closes in September, Kompany recalled a situation in October 2020 in his first full season as first team manager at Anderlecht, as preparations for a game at Clubb Brugge were hit by the sale of Jeremy Doku to Rennes for €26m.

Anderlecht lost 3-0 – the only defeat of their first 12 league games, and Kompany said: “Yeah, that’s the case, but look, I’ve gone to Bruges – which is the arch enemy and the biggest game of the season – and just before leaving the hotel, I lost my winger Jeremy Doku, who was also my star player.

"Just deal with it you know.

"That is one thing that i do want to bring as well – we’ll deal with it – and everything is geared to Friday now, but it also can go both ways.

"Either it gives us a really good look at the team and where we are at and what we still need to improve, or it can say ‘do you know what, some of the lads are further on than we thought they were’.

"So I’m not going to complain. I am looking forward to playing that game and think just can we go and win it, yeah.”

Kompany has spoken about the financial restrictions at the club, but will he get any or all of any further sales?: “Yes, that’s been fine.

"Like I said, it’s more about a body count issue as well.

"You lose the amount of players I mentioned, and it’s not that you lose one player, you buy one player.

"If we lose one player, we need to get three or four just to replenish.

"We have done well so far.

"I am mentioning it now, as there are still challenges to go ahead, but at the rate we’ve been going, it’s been fine.