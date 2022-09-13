The Clarets were without Darko Churlinov, Scott Twine and Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the Lancashire derby at Deepdale.

And they would lose Nathan Tella and Charlie Taylor to injury during the 1-1 draw with rivals Preston North End.

"Nathan Tella and Charlie Taylor, if I have to rank both injuries, I think Charlie Taylor is slightly more concerning than Nathan Tella," said Kompany. "Charlie has (had a good start to the season).

PRESTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Nathan Tella of Burnley reacts after picking up an injury during the Sky Bet Championship between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on September 13, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"He [Darko Churlinov] is [injured], I am not going to say what exactly but, unfortunately, we think it is going to be some time.

"Johann didn't play for seven months and was involved and with him we just manage it. He is an experienced player and if he feels good a player of his quality is always important to us.

"But if there are any signs that there is something not right then we just save him. We have another game on Saturday and hopefully he will be fit by then."

Taylor was replaced by Borussia Monchengladbach defender Louis Beyer, who was handed his debut just after the hour. Summer signing Anass Zaroury, 21, was also handed his bow with the former Charleroi forward replacing Southampton loanee Tella with just over quarter-of-an-hour remaining.

Having brought in 16 new faces during the transfer window, Kompany said: "When we tried to recruit and build our squad we tried to understand that this is what can happen in this league. I feel Jordan is someone we can rely on and Zaroury is a good option.

"It is key because every team in this league is going to face injuries and challenges because of the nature of this league. It is not really designed for health!

"It is designed to be gruelling and demanding and for that reason you need a squad. I am at least confident we are not losing momentum because of injuries and we have new players to look at."

Kompany added: "It's crucial. You can lose momentum with a couple of injuries if you don't have a squad big enough. I'm not concerned about putting anyone else in; it's up to the next one to show how good they are.