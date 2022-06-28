Burnley boss Vincent Kompany isn't expecting to work miracles overnight as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad

And Vincent Kompany conceded that he won't be able to work miracles overnight, either.

The Burnley boss already has an idea of the system and style that he'd like to implement at Turf Moor.

However, with the first pre-season friendly scheduled for Friday, and the Championship campaign starting in under five weeks, the ex-Manchester City captain anticipates that it might take a little longer to stamp his own DNA on the squad.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

With the Clarets making the trip to the John Smith's Stadium to take on last season's play-off finalists Huddersfield Town in the opener on July 29, Kompany said: "Let's just make a distinction between style and system.

"You try to adapt the system to the players that you have; the story at Anderlecht was that we couldn't stop producing midfielders so it was easier to play that system.

"The coincidence is that this club has been built around a 4-4-2 for many years. So, we'll see. The other thing is style and any coach will choose one that best reflects his personality so you can go to bed and feel proud about what you've done and you feel as though you're aligned with what you believe in.

"It's a mix; I've always liked a side where you can create something out of possession, meaning scoring goals and having impact, and a lot of movement. I'm painting a picture so don't ask me after the first game at Huddersfield why we haven't seen all that yet. It's about where you want to get to."

While elements of Anderlecht's structure under the 36-year-old former Belgium international were reminiscent of Burnley's philosophy under Sean Dyche, particularly out of possession, there'll almost certainly be a shift in their make-up on the ball.

The likes of Lior Rafaelov and Yari Verschaeren, or Francis Amuzu and Anouar Ait El Hadj when called upon, operated as narrow, inverted wingers, which would suit versatile players such as Dwight McNeil and new man Scott Twine to a tee.

Anderlecht, who finished third in the Belgian First Division A last term, were the second highest scorers in the Jupiler League in 2021-22 with 80 goals following the six-game play-off.

Asked about his plans to revolutionise the Clarets, the 36-year-old boss said: "From a defensive side, most of you know that I've got a little bit of an aggressive side, so I can't have any of my players pulling out of challenges. No way! Players will have to be on the front foot and work hard. I don't think the North West is a bad fit for that.

"It's a long-term aim. You start it off with trying to blend it into making sure the team is still able to get results, but it's something that won't go away. There's not one decision or move we'll make that won't go in that direction.

"It might take a bit of time, but everything we're doing is to arrive there. That won't deviate at any point. It won't be a desperate move to arrive there, it'll be a progressive move, and it doesn't have to be perfect right now. It won't happen overnight, hence why it is a long-term commitment.