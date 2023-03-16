Burnley boss Vincent Kompany insists “nobody is worried” after EFL hit Championship leaders with transfer embargo

The club were transparent with supporters on Sunday when sharing a statement that outlined the reasons behind the EFL imposing the immediate restrictions.

It suggested that they were in dialogue with the Club Financial Reporting Unit due to the late submission of their accounts, an issue they put down to a change in auditors.

The EFL were following protocol, as they had done with other clubs, and the Clarets' Belgian boss is confident that it is something that will be dealt with and resolved imminently.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany and assistant Craig Bellamy watch on The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Hull City v Burnley - Wednesday 15th March 2023 - MKM Stadium - Kingston upon Hull

Speaking to the Burnley Express following the 3-1 victory over Hull City at the MKM Stadium, he said: "I keep it really simple because I know a little bit about the inner workings of the club. Every business, every company, has revenues and costs and in our case the revenues exceed the costs that we have because of the transfers we've done in the summer.

"It's not a financial matter for us, it's an administration issue. When you change ownership, accountants, auditors, these types of things will be resolved in time. We'll have an answer very soon, but nobody is worried from our side."

The 36-year-old four-time Manager of the Month emphasised that the club had been doing everything by the book, but accepted that "mistakes happen" after the news broke at the weekend.

The former Manchester City skipper brought in 16 new players in the summer, and added another four in January, and he's eagerly anticipating another recruitment drive in the summer, with his side having one foot in the Premier League.

After preserving their 13-point advantage over Sheffield United, while stretching their lead over third place Middlesbrough to 19 points, Kompany continued: "It should just make sense.

"If you look at a club that's not been trading, and who has been amassing costs, I think there's a valid reason to be worried, but if you look at how we've been trading in the last six months...

