Burnley boss Vincent Kompany: "I look at this place as our home and you protect your home!"

The Burnley boss feels passionate about defending his territory — and make those that try to trespass feel threatened.

The 36-year-old former Manchester City centre back watched his Championship leaders stretch their unbeaten run at Turf Moor to 20 games in all competitions.

They've scored 45 goals in that time, achieved through 12 different scorers, and an own goal, while keeping eight clean sheets.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates victory following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and West Bromwich Albion at Turf Moor on January 20, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

League One Fleetwood Town are next up as Scott Brown's side pay a visit in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

"It's a special place, and it really has to be," said Kompany. "50 per cent of the games we play in a season are here. I look at this place as our home and you protect your home.

"Anybody that comes here and tries to get anything needs to feel threatened. There's a romantic side where you want to play for the fans but, as well, you want to defend your territory. That's what is happening."

He added: "If you go through the home games we've had this season I think we've had many good performances. We've created chances, we didn't score every one, so we can always be better, but in the end we're threatening.