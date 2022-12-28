Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has his say on Southampton ace Nathan Tella's future at Turf Moor

The Turf Moor chief, who signed the Southampton ace on a season-long loan in the summer, is enjoying being a part of the forward's development.

The 23-year-old, an Arsenal Academy graduate, isn’t expected back at St Mary's until the end of the season, following the Clarets’ promotion push.

However, due to the Saints' poor form in the Premier League, there is growing concern that head coach Ruben Selles might require some extra firepower for the second part of term in a bid to boost his side's survival hopes.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 27: Nathan Tella of Burnley scores their side's third goal past John Ruddy of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Birmingham City at Turf Moor on December 27, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Following their defeat at home to Brighton — and Wolves’ win against Everton at Goodison Park — Southampton are now bottom-of-the-table with just 12 points from 16 games and are currently averaging less than a goal-per-game in the top flight.

Kompany, though, won't worry himself with matters out of his control. He said: "I think you enter these deals with an understanding of what has been agreed.

"We know what has been agreed and a deal is a deal. There is no reason to look back, we carry on and prepare for every scenario."

The Lambeth-born goal-scorer, who had trials with Reading and Norwich City before switching to the South Coast in 2017, has been a revelation in the Championship.

Burnley's Nathan Tella is tackled by Birmingham City's Jordan James The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Birmingham City - Tuesday 27th December 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Tella, who signed a new three-and-a-half contract with his parent club in January, is Burnley's second highest scorer in the Championship this season.

His 93rd minute finish past John Ruddy in Tuesday night's 3-0 win over Birmingham City tipped his tally to eight for the campaign, just one behind leading scorer Jay Rodriguez.

After scoring for the Clarets in back-to-back games for the first time, adding to his 71st minute finish against QPR at Loftus Road earlier in the month, Kompany said: "I love having players with a smile on their face and he is one of them so we will see.

"What I look for, and what I like as a coach, is that you want to work with players who want to improve. It is as simple as that.

"We are really lucky with the group we have. He is one of them and is one of the driving forces of that. He got a great goal again and I am sure he will score more this season.

