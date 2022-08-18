Burnley boss Vincent Kompany happy with what is under the bonnet of his Clarets side

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when boss Vincent Kompany takes a closer look at all the major elements and inner workings that keep everything running smoothly, he likes what he sees from his players.

The Clarets may have picked up only five points from the opening four games back in the Championship, winning once, but if you were to look at certain metrics, you would see not much is wrong with their performances.

Obviously, the only statistic that matters is the scoreline, but Kompany’s side are dominating possession, with over 70% in three of the games, while they are among the Championship leaders in a number of attacking markers.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley walks out prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Hull City at Turf Moor on August 16, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Given this is only the ninth week Kompany has had with his players, the manner in which he has implemented his style and beliefs has been remarkable, and he feels they are ahead of schedule in that respect.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s derby with Blackpool at Turf Moor, Kompany said: "I'm like anyone else, I prioritise what I see on the pitch.

"But if I look at what's under the bonnet – if you talk about possession, the first thing I look at is are we creating chances, are we having shots?

"If you look at the table, we're in the top five, top three for shots taken, touches in the penalty area – I think we're first – passes into the final third, we're first, our pressing intensity is first in the league, our shots conceded we're the fewest...

"I don't get satisfaction from it, but you could have the results and there's nothing under it.

"At the moment we don't have results, but there is something there, and it's for us now to take our chances, and that will probably change games for us.”

Kompany has rebuilt the side in those nine weeks, with 12 senior departures, and, as I write, 11 signings, while bringing an awful lot of money into the club.

The finances aren’t there to go out and bring in someone who guarantees goals, and Kompany added: "A miracle solution is go out and get somebody for £50m.

"The other solution, which we have to take, is to create even more chances, get people into the right areas, and into the habit of scoring goals, and use what we have in the best possible ways.

"The most valuable stat is whether you have won or not, but at some point, if you keep the level up, something has got to give.

"These type of things, in my experience, you can maintain for a season – pressing, chance creation – but to nick a win, I've never seen a team maintain that for a season, so I start with that.

"Hopefully very soon it is going to click, and I want this team to be in and around it by the break for the World Cup.