Burnley boss Vincent Kompany gives indication as to when defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis could return

The England Under 21 captain, who is on a season-long loan from Manchester City, has been out of action since hobbling off against AFC Bournemouth.

The Young Lions centre back was replaced by Luke McNally after just 27 minutes of the Emirates FA Cup third round tie at the Vitality Stadium after sustaining a foot injury.

The initial forecast suggested that the defender would be absent for around 6-8 weeks, and Kompany insinuated, given his progress, that the club's third summer signing could be back in time for the international break next month.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Burnley celebrates following their sides victory after the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Burnley at Bet365 Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“Taylor is good, he’s fine," Kompany told the Burnley Express. "We’ve had a few freak injuries so there’s nobody you can blame for those, but we’re lucky he’s coming back good and in my opinion, he’s a player that, at his age, should use this time to come back stronger.

"That’s really the goal for him so he’s had a lot of football at a young age, which is great, but now he’s getting a bit of time to focus on his body and get it stronger and make sure he uses a little bit of that time to develop himself as well and that will be to his benefit when he comes back.

