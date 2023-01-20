Burnley boss Vincent Kompany felt Scott Twine’s match-winning moment was written in the stars!

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes that Scott Twine's winning moment was written in the stars.

With just minutes remaining on the clock, and the scoreline level at 1-1, the 23-year-old summer signing denied West Brom a point at Turf Moor with a mesmeric, trademark set-piece.

The ex-MK Dons star, who was awarded the League One Player of the Year after finishing last term with 20 goals, delicately lifted his free kick over the wall and out-of-reach of Alex Palmer to seal an eighth win on the bounce for the Championship leaders.

Burnley's Scott Twine is congratulated on scoring the winning goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion - Friday 20th January 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"I'm pleased for him," said Kompany. "It's his unique quality as well. One of the players behind me was really pushing for a penalty, but in my mind I thought that was almost a penalty for Twiney from there.

"Sometimes it just happens like this; as soon as he was behind that ball, you see his routine, you see his concentration, he's in the zone, and you know there's a big chance that this ball goes in.

"It just felt like it was meant to happen and he deserves it!"

For Twine, a PFA Team of the Year entrant last season, it was his first finish since April, when he put four past Plymouth Argyle in a 5-0 win at Home Park.

Burnley's Manager Vincent Kompany The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v West Bromwich Albion - Friday 20th January 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

The youngster, making just his fourth league appearance of the campaign, all coming from the bench, was embraced by each and every player at full-time, while Kompany and assistant Craig Bellamy also showed their appreciation.

Speaking of the former Swindon Town and Newport County forward, who had suffered an innocuous injury at Gawthorpe following the Clarets' win away at Huddersfield Town on the opening day, Kompany said: "It tells the story of our group again. He hadn't scored yet this season, so that's another one. I've never seen a team be this successful without these types of stories.

"The group felt his pain as well. When you're a football player and you go into this spiral the group feels it with you. Today he took his opportunity and the group remembered what he's gone through. You can see that with the special moment of happiness from everyone."

And you could see what that moment meant to Twine. The match-winner raced towards the corner flag, where the Jimmy McIlroy and James Hargreaves stands meet, and let out a roar.

He couldn't wipe the smile off his face afterwards, either. "He's releasing a lot of pent up emotion," finished Kompany.

