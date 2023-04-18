The Clarets extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to 22 games, but sacrificed a couple of leads at the New York Stadium.

The outcome - couple with Sheffield United's success at home to Bristol City - means that the champagne is still on ice with the title not yet secured.

“I think it was very unlikely that I was going to come here and talk about a draw after the amount of chances we had. The performance for me was really good," he said.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany reacts The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Rotherham United v Burnley - Tuesday 18th April 2023 - New York Stadium - Rotherham

“I was happy with the flow of our game. I thought we kept the game alive, I thought at moments we showed some really interesting ways to create chances that were really well worked.

“I just feel sorry for the lads because they don’t reward themselves with a win today and the two hardest goals, we score. I don’t know how Benny scores that goal, I don’t know how Twiney scores that volley because they’re really difficult skills, but then every goal where I’m like ‘this is bread and butter’ we seem to miss those.

The league leaders finished the game with 69 percent possession and 18 shots on goal, with eight of those on target, but failed to preserve strikes from Scott Twine and substitute Manuel Benson in either half.

Vitinho's own goal on the stroke of half-time had initially restored parity for the Millers while Georgie Kelly's finish with five minutes remaining wrapped up an important point for the hosts.

Kompany concluded: “I have no complaints about what the outcome is of this game ultimately because it still puts us in the same position in terms of what we can achieve on Saturday, but I feel bad for the lads because when you play like you today, usually you give yourself a chance for the three points and unfortunately it’s a draw today.

“When you’ve been in the game for long enough, you know that if you’re on the edge of scoring and you don’t score, I think 2-1 was never enough. It was about scoring that extra goal and when it does not come, then a cagey goal, a cagey situation can always happen and we suffered from that in the end.

