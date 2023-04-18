Burnley boss Vincent Kompany disappointed for his squad after failing to make the most of their chances in 2-2 draw with Rotherham United
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was disappointed for his players following the 2-2 draw against Rotherham.
The Clarets extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to 22 games, but sacrificed a couple of leads at the New York Stadium.
The outcome - couple with Sheffield United's success at home to Bristol City - means that the champagne is still on ice with the title not yet secured.
“I think it was very unlikely that I was going to come here and talk about a draw after the amount of chances we had. The performance for me was really good," he said.
“I was happy with the flow of our game. I thought we kept the game alive, I thought at moments we showed some really interesting ways to create chances that were really well worked.
“I just feel sorry for the lads because they don’t reward themselves with a win today and the two hardest goals, we score. I don’t know how Benny scores that goal, I don’t know how Twiney scores that volley because they’re really difficult skills, but then every goal where I’m like ‘this is bread and butter’ we seem to miss those.
The league leaders finished the game with 69 percent possession and 18 shots on goal, with eight of those on target, but failed to preserve strikes from Scott Twine and substitute Manuel Benson in either half.
Vitinho's own goal on the stroke of half-time had initially restored parity for the Millers while Georgie Kelly's finish with five minutes remaining wrapped up an important point for the hosts.
Kompany concluded: “I have no complaints about what the outcome is of this game ultimately because it still puts us in the same position in terms of what we can achieve on Saturday, but I feel bad for the lads because when you play like you today, usually you give yourself a chance for the three points and unfortunately it’s a draw today.
“When you’ve been in the game for long enough, you know that if you’re on the edge of scoring and you don’t score, I think 2-1 was never enough. It was about scoring that extra goal and when it does not come, then a cagey goal, a cagey situation can always happen and we suffered from that in the end.
“But I can’t be negative about anything because I’m going here with a team who has already achieved tremendous things and then you wonder how are you going to turn up, and if that’s how we turn up then I can live with it. I’m just disappointed for them in terms of not getting the result they deserve.”