But the Burnley boss is hopeful of having the club's vice-skipper back before the end of the season.

The 27-year-old's withdrawal at Bloomfield Road caused some concern as he limped off with what appeared to be a problem with his knee.

The ex-Bristol City man was unable to apply any pressure when being assisted around the perimeter before being replaced by Scott Twine.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Burnley - Saturday 4th March 2023 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool

Kompany referenced the ACL injury suffered by former Stoke City striker Peter Odemwingie at the Etihad in 2014 in his post-match analysis.

The ex-City defender had witnessed the Nigerian forward’s fall, which would rule him out for eight months of the campaign.

However, there's nothing to suggest at this moment that Brownhill's injury is as severe. He said: “He’ll be down now but then he’s got to get on with it, dust himself off and get ready for having the chance to finish the season strongly, no doubt. So that’s still something to look forward to.”

Following the stalemate against Blackpool in Saturday's Lancashire derby, Manchester City legend Kompany also confirmed that Ian Maatsen's shoulder issue isn't as bad as first feared.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill leaves the pitch during the first half after suffering an injury The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Burnley - Saturday 4th March 2023 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool

The Chelsea defender went to ground awkwardly in the 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Turf Moor, but he could yet return before the international break later this month.

Kompany said: "He [Ian Maatsen] will be fine. I think we've ruled out the worst, but today was too early for him. That is the idea [for him to return before the international break]."

With games continuing to come thick and fast, the Premier League Hall of Famer is praying that some of his side-lined stars will have healed in time for games against Wigan Athletic and Hull City.

Manuel Benson, Jay Rodriguez and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have been absent for several weeks and Kompany acknowledges that the trio would strengthen his hand once available for selection again.

He concluded: "We need that [a week off for players to return] and hopefully we'll make use of it. We'll hopefully see some players coming back because we're going through this period with a lot of games, nine in 27 days, and we've had quite a few important players missing. It can only be better for us because we'll get stronger again.

