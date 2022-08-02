Burnley boss Vincent Kompany delighted to land running man Vitinho

Boss Vincent Kompany was impressed that he had a terrace chant before he had even been introduced, and he was delighted to get his man from Cercle Brugge, for a fee of around £1m.

While the Clarets boss has looked at potential with a number of his summer signings, in his attempts to thicken out the squad after around a dozen senior departures, he also wants players he knows and trusts.

Kompany has had his eyes on the 23-year-old, who spent four seasons in Belgium, having been with the Brazilian squad ahead of the World Cup 2018 in Russia, without making the final cut.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Vitinho of Burnley keeps possession of the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Burnley at John Smith's Stadium on July 29, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

But, asked what he will bring to Burnley, as the club’s first Brazilian, Kompany smiled: “First of all, a great song!

"He had a song before he kicked the ball, I’ve not seen many players have that!”

But on the playing side, Kompany had added another player with great energy to compliment the youth he has brought in across the rest of the squad: "And then legs – running, running, running, and on top of it, he has got that Brazilian profile where he can still go past someone.

"And 46 games, so I can’t say enough, we need to make sure we have a squad to sustain whatever we saw (at Huddersfield).”

Asked whether he has caught his eye and impressed in Belgium, Kompany added: “Sometimes it is no coincidence, when you have to do so many deals, I think we are at eight now?, you don’t have a full 12 months to scout the whole market, and find out who are the best players in this league and League One and Two.