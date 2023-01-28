Burnley boss Vincent Kompany comments on reports of Michael Obafemi's signing from Swansea City
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany all-but confirmed the signing of Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi.
The 36-year-old, speaking after his side’s goal-less draw against Ipswich Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Portman Road, insinuated that reports suggesting that the Republic of Ireland international had been registered with the EFL were, indeed, true.
Asked whether the former Southampton ace was already in the building, he responded: "It's a fair suggestion.”
The Manchester City legend had tracked Obafemi, a former team-mate of Nathan Tella’s at St Mary’s in the summer, and saw a couple of approaches for the forward rebuffed by the Swans earlier this month.
However, it seems the club have finally been successful in their pursuit, with confirmation of his signing expected imminently. In fact, a Freudian slip from Kompany, when addressing his business since succeeding Sean Dyche, gave the game away.
He said: "It's been that type of season; I think that's 20 now, right? Or 19, so we've been used to integrating people.
"We want to make sure we're prepared for the bigger picture.”
With the window closing at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the Clarets might yet add again. Kompany didn’t write off the possibility of a fifth new face this month: "I've still got the fog of the game, so we'll see.
"We've got a good team, the squad is balanced, big enough and strong enough. I have to go home and think about it a little bit, see if there are any opportunities."