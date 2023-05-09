Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and fan favourite Anass Zaroury excited to join supporters at 'champions' parade

Vincent Kompany’s side signed off with 101 points after beating Cardiff City 3-0 at Turf Moor on Bank Holiday Monday.

And a party atmosphere is expected in town as the squad prepares to parade their title-winning silverware to hoards of fans.

The champions will lift the trophy once again, and share their thoughts and feelings on what has been a very special season, before embarking on an open-top bus parade from Burnley Town Hall to Turf Moor.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley celebrates promotion to the Premier League after defeating Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Vincent Kompany

"I always enjoy it when it happens. You make memories. Every single parade and celebration I've had, I remember them vividly, more than anything.

"Those days are really busy, they're hectic, you've usually not slept too well from the night before, you finish late and you've got lads who want to carry on, then the next day you know it is job done. The sense of satisfaction you can get from a moment like this is special.

"I still can't shake away the feeling that we've got a lot of teams ahead of us, so we need to get better. I will make a conscious effort, because you do need to grasp these moments. They are what give you the fuel to go and do it again. I will make time for it and then we go back to developing a good team for next season.

Burnley's Anass Zaroury celebrates after the match The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Cardiff City - Monday 8th May 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

"I always go for the trophy lift. It's such an iconic moment to be a part of it. I'm also really excited for our fans to experience it, following all the negativity that comes with getting relegated, it's actually brought a unique opportunity for us to be winning.

"There are a few ogres who win everything so you've got to really appreciate these moments and I'm glad the fans are going to get to experience it.

"In the division above there are about six clubs who have been sharing that trophy for the last 30 years or something. It's important to make the most of it and it's a page in the history of the club."

Anass Zaroury

"To make this happen all in one season, I couldn't have done better than this. I'm really happy to achieve these two objectives in one season.

"I think we all played for this. We've all played to win trophies and medals. I'm really happy with the first one, but I hope it's not the last.

"It is really special. It is something that will give you that boost to go and achieve another one. I'm really happy to start my young career with a trophy.

"It's a really special moment, we really have to enjoy it, because these moments don't happen a lot in your life. We have to enjoy it as much as we can with our families and with the fans.

"The manager reminded us not to forget to enjoy these moments. Winning a trophy, winning a championship, it doesn't happen a lot in your life. Now we have the opportunity to do it, so we have to do it at 200 percent.

