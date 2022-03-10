Burnley boss Sean Dyche wishes Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen well after Dane's return to football

The 30-year-old midfielder joined Brentford on a deal until the end of the season as he stepped up his recovery from the trauma he endured at the Euro 2020 finals.

The ex-Ajax man, who had previously scored 51 goals in 226 Premier League appearances for Spurs, suffered a cardiac arrest during his nation's opening game of the competition against Finland at the Parken Stadion in Copenhagen.

He received life-saving treatment while he was "in heaven" after he "died for five minutes", while his team-mates formed a protective barrier, and was later fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device (ICD).

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on February 23, 2022 in Burnley, England.

That procedure, owing to protocols in Italy, led to the termination of his contract with Inter Milan, for who he'd made just 25 starts in Serie A following a £17m switch, and he spent time with clubs in his homeland, Switzerland and Holland as a result.

Eventually, an opportunity to return to England arose, with his new home, at the Brentford Community Stadium, just 17 miles away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eriksen made his debut for the Bees as a second half substitute in a 2-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United, but marked his first start for the club with three points following a 3-1 win over Norwich City.

"I don’t know him but usually players have an inner strength to get to where they have got to," Dyche said.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Christian Eriksen of Brentford is challenged by Chris Wood of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Brentford, England.

"Usually that is because they know their bodies and the demands of the job.

"So you have to respect him along with the amazing doctors and sports scientists and everyone else who is involved in health and well being.

"He must have a very strong sense of whether he was well enough, did he feel he could take the challenge on still.

"I wish him well of course. I wish him well on Saturday, maybe not to play so well, but to wish him well as a person!"

Ivan Toney netted his first hat-trick in the top flight in that crucial triumph at Carrow Road, netting two second half penalties after opening the scoring in the 32nd minute.

The former Peterborough United striker is now just one goal away from hitting double figures in his maiden campaign at this level. Dyche said: He is having a decent debut season. He has stayed focused.

"To be in the Premier League you have to be decent and to be getting points on the board like they have you again have to be decent.