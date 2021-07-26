Burnley boss Sean Dyche wants a winger - or two - before the new season kicks off!

The Burnley boss shared his eagerness to add a couple more new faces to his group after a pre-season victory over Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park.

The longest-serving manager in the top flight has identified the wide areas as his priority in the transfer market - though he wants quality over quantity.

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton and Maxwel Cornet, of Olympique Lyonnais, are names that continue to be linked.

Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche looks on during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on February 28, 2021.

But, so far, nothing has yet materialised. "We still need more depth in the wide areas," said Dyche.

"We are probably one or two short so we will see how that goes in the transfer window.

"We want people who can challenge us, we don't just want to bring in any players.

"I've always said that, whether you've got money or not, you've still got to have players who can challenge and put pressure on the group, or take peoples' places.

Maxwel Cornet of Ivory Coast in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Ivory Coast at Stadion Galgenwaard on October 13, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands.

"That's what we're looking for, it's not easy to find, we've still got a certain market we have to work in. We'll see how that goes over the coming weeks."

The club's shortage in that particular department has made Dyche's stance quite clear in relation to any outgoings before the new term.

Dwight McNeil, who impressed in a second half display against the Latics, is rumoured to be a target of both Everton and Aston Villa.

Neither party has made an official approach for the 21-year-old, who is under a long-term contract at Turf Moor, having only recently extended his deal.

Marc Albrighton of Leicester City celebrates with the Emirates FA Cup trophy following The Emirates FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Wembley Stadium on May 15, 2021 in London, England.