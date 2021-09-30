Burnley boss Sean Dyche ready to mark another milestone with a win!

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley gives instructions to his players during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley at The King Power Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Leicester, England.

But the Clarets chief will only celebrate the milestone if his side are able to get their first win of the season on the board.

The Premier League’s longest-serving boss, and third behind Simon Weaver (Harrogate Town) and Gareth Ainsworth (Wycombe Wanderers) across the Football League, isn’t a believer in so-called “six-pointers”, especially at this stage of the campaign.

However, with the Clarets taking two points from 18 on offer in the top flight, the 50-year-old appreciates that victory over Daniel Farke’s currently pointless Canaries could change the narrative.

Burnley have dropped 10 points from winning positions already this term, as Brighton, Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City questioned their strong jaw.

“You can’t ‘luck out’ in the Premier League every week,” said Dyche, who saw his side pegged back twice at the King Power Stadium.

“There is no naivety in my world of football, neither with the players’, they know they have got to turn these into wins.

“It’s not going too far away from what we believe is right while just trying to add those details into our performance to make sure it is right.

“I’ve said all season that we’re not far away from being what we are, which, I believe, is a very competitive side.”

The latest landmark might not be as ‘make or break’ as Dyche’s 300th game in charge when a 2-0 win over Wolves gave them some breathing space in their fight for survival during 2018-19.

His 100th at the helm had finished in a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United, before Alexis Sanchez blighted his 200th with a match-winning penalty deep into stoppage time at the Emirates.

That level of misfortune was mirrored in the stalemate against the Foxes when striker Chris Wood was denied a late, late winner, which would have seen the Clarets climb out of the bottom three.

It would also have marked their first success since May, when they overcame Fulham at Craven Cottage, while consigning their opponents to a swift return to the Championship.

Now, having taken just two points from nine games when accounting for last season’s finish, Dyche doesn’t care how that first win comes.

“Deserving points and actually getting them means nothing at the end of the season,” he said.

“You’ve got to get the points on the table whether you deserve them or not.

“I would take a scruffy 1-0. If we have to take a scruffy, ugly one to win, then we’ll take it.