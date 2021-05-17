Burnley boss Sean Dyche not overly concerned by home form

Sean Dyche shakes hands with Marcelo Bielsa at full-time

Last Monday, a 2-0 win at Fulham secured a sixth-straight season in the Premier League.

But on Saturday, the Clarets went down 4-0 against Leeds United at Turf Moor - their ninth home game without a win in the Premier League, a club record in the top flight, and the worst run since 1998/99 in Stan Ternent’s testing first season in charge in the third tier.

Liverpool are next up at Turf Moor on Wednesday night, in the final home game of the season, with 3,500 Burnley fans allowed back into the stadium for the first time since last March.

Dyche, asked whether the home form is playing on his players’ minds, said: “I don’t believe so, we’ve got 39 points in the Premier League, so that’s the biggest stat I’m interested in.

“You have to be looking season on season, and our home fans make a big difference here, as most home fans do.

“I think a lot of clubs are having an indifferent period at home, compared to their statistical norms, and we’re one of them.

“On the other hand, it’s one of our strongest away performances, so on the balance of form against points, I’ll take it.

“I’m not going to over question my players, they’ve given so much, they’ve had so many challenges this season, there’s no lack of effort.