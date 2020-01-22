Burnley boss Sean Dyche: Manchester United can take heed from Liverpool's example and afford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more time at the wheel

Burnley boss Sean Dyche feels that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could turn the 20-time English champions back in to Premier League title contenders if he's given more time at the wheel.

The former Molde and Cardiff City head coach has a 50 percent win ratio from his 64 games in charge since replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm at Old Trafford 13 months ago.

The one-time Norwegian international, who earned 67 caps for his nation between 1995 and 2007, guided United to a sixth place finish in the top flight last term and they're currently sat in fifth thanks to a marginally better goal difference than Wolves.

“I think they’re still a good side," said Dyche. "They’ve still got some very good players. They’re in some form of transition.

“It’s interesting to see that even the top clubs with the power they have, they still have these spells where they’re remoulding it or changing things and Ole will be doing that now.

“It does take time. It’s taken a big transition from Sir Alex to where it is now and it continues to be that.

“It’s not an easy task, even at their level even with their finances and even with their power to attract players, it’s easy to find a way of rebalancing, re-energising, rejigging your squad every year and their demand is to be right at the very top.

“They’re rebalancing, regrouping, re-energising, always looking it seems for the next signings that can make them back into a force and I don’t think they’re a million miles away. Ole is doing a good job in staying calm throughout that period."

With Solskjaer smack bang in the middle of only his third transfer window, Dyche used leaders Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp as an example of how loyalty and consistency can breed success.

The German coach, who took charge of nearly 600 games in spells at Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, had to wait until his fourth season at Anfield to win a major trophy.

Klopp added key personnel along the way as the Reds gave him time to build. Sadio Mane signed from Southampton in June 2016, Egyptian international Mohamed Salah was next in the summer of 2017, defender Virgil Van Dijk was a record signing 12 months ago and then Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was added last summer.

They went on to beat Spurs in the Champions League final, they lifted the European Super Cup with a penalty shootout victory over Europa League winners Chelsea, they overcame Flamengo in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Doha and now the club is on the verge of landing it's first league title in 30 years.

Dyche said: “It does take time. Even at that level with Man United, the badge, their financial power, it does take time.

“Liverpool, we’re all massive fans of Liverpool and the manager there, it’s taken three, four, pushing five years to get to where it is now. As fantastic as it is, it has taken time.

“Liverpool have allowed that period for their manager. Whether Man U allow that time for Ole, I don’t know.

“It is interesting for me that even with all that power and everything that comes with Man United, it takes time to form a real winning unit.”

Dyche added: “There’s no timescale because you’re always waiting for it to blend or find the right blend. We’ve all seen when a team clicks into place. Other times it needs to be worked on.

“Liverpool are a good example of that. The front three, he’s played them a lot when people talk about rotation.

“From a managerial point of view, I think it’s a good process Liverpool have gone through. They felt they have the right manager and have consistently stood by him when he’s made signings and the team has shown progress.

“They are currently getting their rewards for how powerful that team has become. Winning enhances that quite obviously.

“It’s interesting in the modern game how they’ve kept with a manager and his thoughts and they’ve kept edging forward and edging forward."