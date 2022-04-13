Burnley boss Sean Dyche looking to get best out of January signing Wout Weghorst

Weghorst joined from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in January for around £12m, after Newcastle United activated Chris Wood’s £25m release clause.

And the 6ft 6ins frontman made an immediate impact, with a goal and two assists in his first four outings for the Clarets.

However, while Wood has only netted twice for the Magpies, to add to his three for Burnley this season, the former AZ Alkmaar man is now eight games without scoring or creating a goal, at a time when Burnley – who have the second-least goals in the Premier League this season – have failed to find the net in five of their last six games.

Burnley's Dutch striker Wout Weghorst controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 2, 2022.

Weghorst was taken off 11 minutes into the second half in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at bottom side Norwich City, and, ahead of Sunday’s game at West Ham – who were interested in the striker – Dyche said: “I think – and it is a positive, but it is a strange thing to mention – Wout is almost too team-bound at the minute.

“We need to get him to focus on him and his game.

"He is almost thinking of everything and ‘I need to do this for the team, this for the team’, and in an honest, authentic way because that is the type of character he is.

“But maybe it is almost like ‘Okay, stop, standstill – we need to focus on your game and how you can bring yourself to work with the team.’

"I think he is still adjusting to that.”

Burnley, four points adrift of Everton and the safety line in the Premier League, are also nine points behind Leeds United, and play three times before the Whites are next in action, with the Toffees inactive this weekend.

And Dyche is focusing on trying to put points on the board in that time, as he said: "A lot to play for, we're still right in it.

"There's no acceptance of what's going on, we've been working, we've been diligent, and take on each challenge.

“We are still fighting.

"The league table hasn’t changed dramatically so now it is about taking the next eight games on.

“That will be the focus. Nothing’s done, nothing is agreed or finished.

“It is time to regroup the mentality because it was so strong second half against Everton, so it is never far away, and now it is time to take that into the next run of games.

"It is for us to change what is going on, not for all the other teams.”

Dyche has suggested captain Ben Mee and Erik Pieters could come back into contention for the trip to the London Stadium.

Mee has missed the last five games, and Pieters the last six, and Dyche said of the skipper: “We will have to wait and see how he goes this week, but he is back on the grass, which is good.