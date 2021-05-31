Burnley boss Sean Dyche "impressed" by form of club's Player of the Year Chris Wood

Chris Wood on target against Wolves in December

The 29-year-old New Zealand international striker claimed the top gong, as well as the Players' Player of the Year award, whole his 12 goals saw him,emerge as Top Scorer as well, as the Clarets announced their end of season awards on Friday night,

Wood hit double figures for the fourth-successive season since a club record £15m move from Leeds United, joining an elite number of forwards to achieve that feat in the last four campaigns, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son of Spurs, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Jamie Vardy of Leicester City and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.

Wood only had four goals at the end of January, however, after his headed winner against Aston Villa at Turf Moor, going on a remarkable run of form, scoring eight in eight games, including the first away first half hat-trick in the Premier League since Michael Owen's for Liverpool at Newcastle United in 1998.

He didn't score in the last three games of the season, but Burnley had confirmed a sixth-successive season in the Premier League by that stage, and Dyche said: “I think his second half of the season has been very strong, particularly in the last few games.

“His all-round form...I thought he was excellent against Liverpool, his hold up play is improving all the time, his physicality is improving - he can be a real handful as well as being a talented player.