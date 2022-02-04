Burnley boss Sean Dyche encouraged by efforts to strengthen during the transfer window despite lack of deals

But boss Sean Dyche believes the club's 'hands on' approach before and during that 31-day period presents a radical shift in their transfer strategy.

It was all hands to the pump in the Clarets' bid to add strength and depth to the group as chairman Alan Pace, director Mike Smith, Dyche and his backroom team worked in unison in an attempt to land their targets.

"There's that open-mindedness from the new owners to try and look further afield than the UK," said Dyche.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley reacts during the Premier League match between Southampton and Burnley at St Mary's Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Southampton, England.

"With Alan and Mike we are trying to amalgamate this idea of a unit with myself, and the staff as well, who are involved in some of the analysis on players and an opinion of players.

"It is a literal hands on approach at times, other times from a distance. It just depends on what deal requires what situation.

"Alan has been trying to be open minded and trying to help with those details where possible.

"There was more of an open thirst to affect ourselves with finance and availability of players."

Alan Pace, Burnley Chairman arrives at the stadium prior to prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on September 18, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Pace flew out to Croatia to finalise a deal for Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic — just as he had done when getting Maxwel Cornet's move over the line following a trip to France — though nothing materialised on this occasion as the 29-year-old had a last-minute change of heart.

The new board continued to target the continental market, with European profiles offering more value for money. The recruitment team scoured Ligue 1 with a number of top-performing stars — including the likes of Armand Laurienté of Lorient and Seko Fofana of Lens — piquing Burnley's interest.

In the end the club culminated the window with the same amount of senior players registered as before it, with Weghorst technically replacing outgoing striker Chris Wood, but a lack of business was not for the want of trying.

Dyche said: "We were hopeful, there was a lot of work done, a couple of 'near' situations, usually club situations rather than the player. That's sometimes the challenge of the market, I've spoken about it freely, many times.

"It's a very challenging window. We worked really hard, the ownership worked hard to try and get deals over the line, we got Wout in, which we felt was very important. There was a lot of effort."

Despite limited activity, Dyche appeared to be encouraged by a change of tact, with the new owners taking things up a notch from their predecessors. However, just like Mike Garlick's regime beforehand, the Americans are unwilling to bet the ranch.

The ambition has heightened, the net has been widened, but the books still need to be balanced. "That is kind of where we are trying to go, but still manage the finances," Dyche concluded.

"Other things got away and other things were just not doable and went too far away with the riches of the deal.

"I think we've got an important player in and we're looking forward to seeing what Wout can deliver for us.