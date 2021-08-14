Burnley boss Sean Dyche coy on Maxwel Cornet speculation

Maxwel Cornet with Angel Di Maria

The Clarets are believed to have offered 16m Euros for Lyon's Maxwel Cornet, who can play anywhere down the left, and are set to speak to the Ivory Coast international over the weekend.

Burnley' s lack of options out wide was shown up in the 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton, with Dyche bringing on central midfielder Josh Brownhill for Dwight McNeil.

But, Dyche was typically coy when asked if he could provide an update on Cornet.

He said: "No, another rumour - we've had that about lots of players, as we do.

"As far as I know, there's nothing imminent."

But he reiterated: "We are still short in wide areas, we can only affect it so much, from the bench, at the moment, particularly when the game is going away from you.

"You are looking to activate changes, and today we didn't quite get the reaction, other than a couple of moments for Vyds (Matej Vydra).

"We still want competitive players on the bench coming on into the wide areas."

Dyche added: "I didn't mention Maxwel Cornet, you did!

"The idea is that we do want to look into the wide areas, that is quite obvious.

"We are lacking a bit of depth there and we are still trying to find a bit of quality as well.

"As I have said many times there is no point in spending money on people you don't think are good enough or can effect you or learn to effect you over time.