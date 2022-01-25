Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe hammered into joint-favourites to leave their posts after Claudio Ranieri's Watford exit!
Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Turf Moor predecessor Eddie Howe have been installed as joint favourites in the 'Next Premier League Manager To Go' market.
Dyche, 50, the Premier League's longest-reigning manager at present, has seen his odds hammered in from 14/1 to 5/1 with BetVictor following Claudio Ranieri's departure from Watford on Monday.
The Clarets have won just once all season and are rooted to the foot of the division, but picked up what could turn out to be a valuable point against Arsenal at the Emirates.
Newcastle United manager Howe has been pinned with the same odds by the bookmaker, despite the Magpies' crucial win over Leeds United at Elland Road at the weekend.
Incredibly, the former AFC Bournemouth boss, who has overseen 10 games in the top flight since his appointment in Tyneside, had been priced at 25/1 in the market prior to the Tinkerman's exit at Vicarage Road.
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa (6/1) is next on the list followed by Spurs' Antonio Conte (8/1), Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers (10/1) and Brighton's Graham Potter (10/1).
Others: Ralph Hasenhuttl (12/1), Thomas Tuchel (12/1), Mikel Arteta (14/1), Dean Smith (14/1), Patrick Vieira (16/1), Bruno Lage (20/1), David Moyes (50/1), Steven Gerrard (50/1), Jurgen Klopp (100/1), Pep Guardiola (100/1), Thomas Frank (100/1).