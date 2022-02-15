Burnley boss Sean Dyche adamant that Dutchman Wout Werghorst will produce the goods in front of goal

The 29-year-old Dutchman, who was prolific in the Bundesliga, has played three times at Turf Moor without scoring.

The ex-VfL Wolfsburg forward almost got off the mark in spectacular fashion at home to Manchester United, but the save from David De Gea matched the quality of the strike.

He then had chances against Liverpool, when played in by Jay Rodriguez and Connor Roberts, only for both first half efforts to register as shots off target.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley looks on after the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on February 13, 2022 in Burnley, England.

"I have been really pleased, his all round professionalism, he looks after himself," said Dyche. "He will score goals, I am convinced about that.

"I thought he was excellent, he has had a real impact on what we do. He gives us a bit more hold up play and clever play and also is getting chances and they will come for him. He can play, there are no two ways about it.

"The biggest thing is the way that we're creating chances; we've now got a different view of that with Wout [Weghorst] coming in and Max [Cornet] giving us something different.

"He's not properly fit yet so he'll get sharper. Wout's working really hard, playing hard and you can see his cleverness in his hold up play and work ethic. There are a lot of good signs from these players."

Burnley's Dutch striker Wout Weghorst shoots but fails to score during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on February 13, 2022.

Dyche rhymed off a number of positives after the 2020 champions inflicted his side's first home defeat in the league since September, when Martin Odegaard's set-piece made all the difference for Arsenal.

The Clarets kept Mohamed Salah, AFCON winner Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino quiet at one end while creating voluminous chances at the other, without really testing Alisson.

The away side's Brazilian stopper did well to turn Josh Brownhill's ambitious attempt to safety in the first half and saved at the feet of Rodriguez prior to Fabinho's winner.

Dyche said: "It's a frustrating one from our point of view. We were very good throughout, particularly first half. That was a good performance against top class opposition but we didn't take our chances.

"We've got to do it, we've got to continue doing it and we've got to take them because there are two or three chances against this level of opposition, they're big chances in games like today.

"It's a frustrating one over the season because it's the same story, we're beginning to change things a little bit with our performance levels, we've got to change it quite obviously.