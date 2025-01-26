Burnley boss Scott Parker makes Zian Flemming admission amid abundance of away goals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker admits it’s no coincidence that all of Zian Flemming’s goals have come away from home this season.

The in-form forward has bagged eight times this season, with five of those coming in his last four games.

Yet bizarrely, the 26-year-old has yet to score in front of the Turf Moor faithful – a duck he will be looking to break when the Clarets host Leeds United on Monday night.

When asked if that is just a coincidence, Parker said: It's probably not a coincidence. I think it's probably the dynamics of the games and what we face.

“I think it's probably very different. You go away from home, maybe the game's a little bit more open. Teams are coming at us a little bit more and there's probably bigger chances for us to create or exploit space.

“What other teams are leaving behind at home is probably a little bit different. Teams come with probably a bit of a different game plan. We're probably reduced and restricted in the chances we can create for Flem.

“I could probably see the reasons why that may be the case. There's definitely the part of it at home where we can improve or certainly need to improve to create those chances, or certainly better chances at home for him.”

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers FC and Burnley FC at Ewood Park on January 04, 2025 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Parker remains delighted with Flemming’s development so far this season.

“He's doing well,” he added.

“He's come into a new club, he’s only been with us four or five months or whatever it may be now. Perhaps it’s not as big a transition for him, because he’s already been in the league, he’s played in the league, he’s been around and he’s been in the UK for some time, but the one change that probably has come for him is the level of information or different styles of what one team play to another.

“He's had to adapt to that very, very quickly and he's done that superbly really. I'm pleased that now he's obviously finding the net as well. As a striker, they all base their games on goals and he's been key to that.”