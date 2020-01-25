Burnley boss 'personally scouted' top Championship target, Manchester United make shock loan enquiry, Brighton and Aston Villa battle for striker: Rumours

Burnley feature in today's Premier League rumours roundup.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche reportedly ‘personally scouted’ Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen in the game against West Bromwich Albion on Monday. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly open to a move to Spanish giants Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says that Dean Henderson could only return to Bramall Lane again on another loan deal as his future is at Manchester United, saying: “It won't be permanent no - not at all.” (Sheffield Star)

Brighton & Hove Albion will reportedly battle Aston Villa to sign Amiens forward Serhou Guirassy, with the Seagulls in a good position to land the striker. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of in-demand striker Krzysztof Piatek, as West Ham United have reportedly moved ahead of them in the race. (Shields Gazette)

Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, who is said to be a target of both Rangers and Celtic, and Premier League Sheffield United, has signed a new deal with the Championship club. (Various)

Manchester United have apparently made a shock loan enquiry for Leicester City outcast Islam Slimani. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United have fresh hopes of landing Che Adams, with Southampton apparently set to make a decision on whether to let the frontman go over the weekend. (The Telegraph)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly ‘rejected’ the chance to bring Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield. (El Desmarque)