Burnley boss Mike Jackson hoping his band of brothers can pull off one more job

While much has been said about the club’s lack of investment under the previous board, allowing a squad that has been Burnley’s best in 50 years to age together, that group of players continue to go to the well and dig deep for their teammates.

Consistently up against more vaunted teams and players, the Clarets have found the going tough over the past couple of years in particular, leading to the unthinkable of Sean Dyche leaving his post after almost a decade of daring to dream.

From a position of winning one of their first 21 Premier League games this term, they have fought their way back into survival contention, and under Jackson have collected 11 points from seven games, 31.4% of the side’s points all season.

And Jackson isn’t surprised that the players’ unbreakable bond continues to make them more than the sum of their parts.

Nine of them are out of contract in the summer, and for many of that number, it could be the end of an era, but he said: “It's very difficult to get a group of lads, that are friends and all pull together, with what's happened with the last few weeks with injuries, the pressure of the games, so to live in that world and still keep delivering is credit to them.

"They don't surprise me, I look back at the Southampton game, I said to them before last night, I just see a group of mates who didn't really care who they were playing against, and they were just trying to attack what was going on in the game.

"I think that's the best way to approach this, and that's how we'll keep trying to approach it.

"There are times in games where emotions can take over, but we have to stay calm within that, which is very difficult to do, but you hope the experience they've got can bring us through.

"It's what we do though, and that's how we'll approach it.”

For Jackson himself, he would write himself a piece of Clarets folklore if he was to keep Burnley up, so how would that compare to a playing career where he won promotion with Bury, Preston and Blackpool?: "It would be a real great achievement for everyone involved, it would be a proud moment.

"I always think you always remember the group, I can remember now the teams I got promoted with, I can tell you about every one of them, and the way the dynamic of the group was, how strong it was.